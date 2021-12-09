'Literacy is a gateway out of poverty:' MITA donates thousands of books to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 10,000 books are headed to the hands of children thanks to a donation from the Midwest International Trade Association.

The group donated the books to the Open Door Mission's education programs for the homeless and those in need. This year's donation included thousands of Disney books and puzzle books.

MITA has been giving books to the Open Door Mission for the last 19 years. That's more than 150,000 books donated.

"Literacy is a gateway out of poverty," said MITA Board Member Terry McMullen. "Obviously, it makes a generational impact on families. And we just love being a small part of the full mission of the Open Door Mission. And at Christmastime, to impact these children who — Candace told me really it's no one's bucket list to be at the Open Door Mission — but if kids can escape through a book or toys that they're given, it's just priceless."

The AIT World Logistics book program helps gather and sort the massive book donations like those at Open Door Mission.

