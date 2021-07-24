Little Bohemia gathers for Little Bo Backyard Bash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Little Bohemia neighborhood in downtown Omaha held its first Little Bo Backyard Bash on Saturday.

Live music, food trucks, beverage stands, and retail vendors filled the Dundee Bank parking lot for the dog-friendly event.

The event celebrated the neighborhood's history and promoted its businesses, which all came together to organize the day.

"We wanted to bring together business owners and people that have lived down here for years and bring them together with the new business owners,” said Katie Mock, a volunteer with the Little Bohemian Business Association. “A lot of people are starting to move into the neighborhood, a lot more apartments and everything. So, we thought what better way to bring people together and just show people what we have to offer. It's kind of like an open house for the neighborhood."

Some of the proceeds are going back to the Little Bohemia Business Association to continue to help bring the neighborhood together and grow.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.