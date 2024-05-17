Little Italy Walking Tour pairs exercise, history, and authentic cuisine

A taste of Italia right here in Omaha! The Carlentini Omaha Association and walking tour group the Nebraska Trailblazers hosted a Little Italy Walking Tour where neighbors learned about the areas rich histroy and enjoyed few good bites.

Sheri Kanger hosted the walking tour, her family has lived in Little Italy for generations and says she worked with local small business owners to feature dishes from across the boot.

"Cannoli will be served at the Santa Lucia Hall, that will be kind of exctiting at the sons of Italy hall there will be meatballs and Jim Hall will have Orsi pizza for us at the very end," said Kanger.

The event is put together by the Carlentini Omaha Association and walking tour group the Nebraska trailblazers as a way to connect neighbors with Italian and Sicilian historical sites.Melting exercise with neighborhood knowledge.

Participants say they loved learning about the neighborhoods history, but their favorite part was the authentic Italian food.

