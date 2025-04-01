Live Blog: Omaha Primary Election

MAYORAL RACE:

MCDONNELL CAMPAIGN:

I'm Jill Lamkins following the McDonnell campaign.

He's optimistic after a blitz of campaigning and text messages from his supporters, including the police and fire unions.

We caught up with him this morning when he cast his vote.

The former state senator and city fire chief has pegged his campaign on the streetcar. He has promised voters that he'll stop the project and believes there are enough people who feel the same way to propel him to the general election.

“A lot of people are putting their faith in our campaign going forward, and we're listening, we’re working hard, and we’re telling you the truth. That’s what we started with a week before Thanksgiving, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do,” said McDonnell.

McDonnell has received a large amount of support from the Omaha police and fire unions—not surprising, as he was the longtime head of the local firefighter’s union. That labor connection propelled him into the Unicameral when he ran as a Democrat for the first time in 2016.

He made headlines last year when he switched parties and was one of the deciding votes that prevented other Republicans from passing a law to change how the state awards electoral votes.

Now, he's trying to unseat a fellow Republican, Jean Stothert.

The campaign has been intense, with both trading sharp accusations about why the other shouldn't be mayor.

STOTHERT CAMPAIGN:

I’m Molly Hudson your Central Omaha neighborhood reporter in Midtown. Here, streetcar construction is under way and this project is one of the biggest campaign issues in the mayoral race.

Mayor Jean Stothert has continued to push the project forward -- defending the multi-million dollar project saying it spurs development. Stothert met with her volunteers this afternoon at her headquarters in Regency, thanking them for their work. She's hopeful that she will advance to the general election and eventually win a historic fourth term as mayor.

"Tomorrow, Wednesday, is going to be like any other day, we are going to be up early and we are going to be out working, because we don't let up at all. and we are confident that we will get through the primary, we are confident that we are going win this race," Stothert said.

Her campaign is focused on key issues like city growth, public safety, jobs and the streetcar.

There are multiple challengers in the race, but Stothert has focused a lot of her attention on Mike McDonnell. He is endorsed by the fire and police unions. Stothert has the endorsement of the police chief and fire chief. She has also secured support from some of the city's largest builders.

CITY COUNCIL:

NORTH OMAHA:

CITY COUNCIL:

NORTH OMAHA:

I'm Melissa Wright, your north Omaha neighborhood reporter here. There are 9 people running for the city council seat that represents much of North Omaha. That's why we're here today—because no other district has this type of interest and candidate turnout.

In covering this race, what I've learned is that much of this attention and turnout is rooted in dissatisfaction with current council member Juanita Johnson. Candidates and voters tell me they want more effective representation, and I heard that this forum in March—one that Johnson did not attend. But this race is not just about Johnson. I've talked with voters across the district who have hard questions about housing, safety, and local jobs.

"More jobs equal more economic growth... equals more money in the community, and that's something we don't have," said Jessica Powell.

Included in this big field is former council member Ben Gray, running to get his seat back.

I also want to add that nine candidates is the most running in this district, at least in the last 20 years.

EWING CAMPAIGN:

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter. I recently had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Viv Ewing, a representative for John Ewing, regarding their expectations for tonight's results and the plans for the city.

According to Dr. Ewing, John Ewing is focused on creating decent and affordable housing for the community, increasing the number of high-paying jobs, attracting new businesses to Omaha, and boosting tourism to make the city the best in the Midwest.

Dr. Ewing says that John Ewing aims to enhance economic development in the city. When I asked about John’s specific plans for North Omaha, she pointed out that several communities, including North Omaha and South Omaha, have been neglected, along with ongoing issues related to homeless encampments in the area.

One of John’s top priorities, as stated by Dr. Ewing, is ensuring that economic development is inclusive. She says that as the city grows and new structures are built, neighborhoods like North and South Omaha are often overlooked.

