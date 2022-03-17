LIVE: CHI addresses rising flu cases in Nebraska and how we can protect ourselves

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services shows flu cases are on the rise.

Darcy Jones, PA-C with CHI Health, will answer questions about CHI Health's virtual quick care service. Jones works in the primary care setting and can talk about what we're seeing in the community, when to seek care/get tested and why the flu shot is still the safest protection we have against influenza.

