LIVE: CHI doctors discuss delta variant of COVID-19

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced on Monday that the first case of the California coronavirus variant has been found in their area.
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 22, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two doctors with CHI are holding a Zoom meeting to answer questions about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been detected in Nebraska.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, Infectious Disease Experts, will take questions from the media.

The Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that a woman in her 40s was diagnosed with the variant.

RELATED: COVID variant thought to be more infectious and transmissible found in Douglas County

According to WebMD, the delta variant is thought to be 43% to 90% more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
