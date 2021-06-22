LIVE: CHI doctors discuss delta variant of COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two doctors with CHI are holding a Zoom meeting to answer questions about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been detected in Nebraska.

Watch below:

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, Infectious Disease Experts, will take questions from the media.

The Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that a woman in her 40s was diagnosed with the variant.

According to WebMD, the delta variant is thought to be 43% to 90% more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants.

3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis will be in the Q&A session.

CBS News coverage on the variant:

CDC info on COVID variants in the US:

