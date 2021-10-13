Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: CHI experts address surge in anxiety among children and teens

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
mental-health.png
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 13:42:57-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. Zachary Keller, Psychiatrist, CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health and Tim Hron, LIMHP, CHI Health will be addressing a recent uptick in mental health issues among children and teens.

The two CHI experts will answer questions from reporters and guide us through the recent numbers regarding kids' mental health.

Watch below or on our Facebook page:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018