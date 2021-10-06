LIVE: CHI Health docs discuss COVID vaccine boosters, approval for younger children and new antiviral treatment

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week the CDC gave the greenlight to begin providing booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. CHI Health-Creighton University Infectious Disease experts Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby are answering questions about the boosters and what parents should know about approval for children under 12 years of age.

The doctors are also expected to discuss a new antiviral medication that could help treat COVID-19 and why it’s not a replacement for getting vaccinated.

