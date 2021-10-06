Watch
LIVE: CHI Health docs discuss COVID vaccine boosters, approval for younger children and new antiviral treatment

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 06, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week the CDC gave the greenlight to begin providing booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. CHI Health-Creighton University Infectious Disease experts Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby are answering questions about the boosters and what parents should know about approval for children under 12 years of age.

The doctors are also expected to discuss a new antiviral medication that could help treat COVID-19 and why it’s not a replacement for getting vaccinated.

Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.

