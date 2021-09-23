CHI Health holds Q&A to help make sense of common symptoms

CHI Health says their clinics are busy with cases of RSV and strep throat. Once other conditions like allergies, the coronavirus, and the upcoming flu season are factored in, people struggle to make sense of their symptoms.

Watch a question and answer session with CHI Health doctors below to get a better idea of what various symptoms mean. You can also watch on the 3 News Now Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.