LIVE: CHI healthcare staff discuss flu, seasonal allergies & strep

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the "spring sick" going around, healthcare staff with CHI Health are discussing the trifecta of flu, seasonal allergies, and strep cases they're seeing in clinics.

Physician assistant Danie Frazee and nurse practitioner Caley Bogatz will discuss what they're seeing and the changes that have occurred in illnesses since the start of the year.

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.