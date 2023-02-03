City of Omaha kicks off Black History Month with interactive art exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha is celebrating the beginning of Black History Month with an extensive art exhibit in the rotunda of the city's civic center.

The Human Rights and Relations Department is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to highlight the contributions of African Americans in our community and country.

