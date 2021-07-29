Details on second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards, including sex education

The Nebraska Department of Education held a press conference to detail the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards.

Topics will include changes to the proposed standards and the next steps in the process.

Some of the subjects covered in the proposed standards include:

Bullying prevention

Violence prevention

Fire prevention

Health education

Multicultural education

Character education

The Nebraska Department of Education will be seeking input from the public. We've embedded a document with the proposed changes below if you wish to read it in its entirety.

You may also open the health education standards here.

