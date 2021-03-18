LIVE: Douglas Co. Health Dept. holding Spanish language town hall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - In an ongoing effort to reach out to minority and refugee communities, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Douglas County Health Department is partnering with the Mexican Consulate in Omaha for a Spanish language Facebook Live Town Hall.

The Mexican Consulate in Omaha is an official branch of the Mexican government. Its duties are focused around helping Mexican citizens living or traveling in the United States who need assistance from their home government.

The Consulate serves an estimated 330,000 Mexican citizens throughout Nebraska and Iowa.

The Facebook Live Town Hall will provide a space where residents can receive accurate information from public health and medical officials regarding the various vaccines in the Spanish language.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.