LIVE: Douglas County BoH voting on hiring next health director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Board of Health is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Huse.

Huse is the lone finalist to replace current Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, who is retiring.

On June 15, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also vote on Huse's hiring and contract.

Huse is a Gering, Nebraska native with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2019. For the past five years, she has been the state supervisor of public health nursing with the Wyoming Department of Health.

