Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dr. Lindsay Huse briefed the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Dr. Lindsay Huse
lindsay huse.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:03:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is briefing the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on the current rise in COVID-19 numbers.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

There are several opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for those who still need it.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

  • Tuesday, August 3; Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Central High School,124 N. 20 th Street, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Burke High School, 12200 Burke Street, noon-8 p.m.; Northwest High Magnet School, 8204 Crown Point Avenue.
  • DCHD will be at three National Night Out events: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Avenue, 6-8 p.m.; Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd Street, 5-8 p.m., Highland South-Indian Hills Neighborhood Association at Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson Street, 6-8 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018