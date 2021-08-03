Dr. Lindsay Huse briefed the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is briefing the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on the current rise in COVID-19 numbers.

There are several opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for those who still need it.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:



Tuesday, August 3; Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Central High School,124 N. 20 th Street, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Burke High School, 12200 Burke Street, noon-8 p.m.; Northwest High Magnet School, 8204 Crown Point Avenue.

DCHD will be at three National Night Out events: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Avenue, 6-8 p.m.; Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd Street, 5-8 p.m., Highland South-Indian Hills Neighborhood Association at Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson Street, 6-8 p.m.

