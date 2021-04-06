Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Finding resources for sexual assault, domestic violence survivors

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Poster image (5).jpg
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 12:21:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now morning anchor Jennifer Griswold was joined by three Methodist sexual assault and domestic violence experts for a Facebook Live forum on Tuesday.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and Tuesday is the month's day of action.

The conversation focused on care and treatment for survivors.

If you or someone you know needs treatment, the experts recommend calling/visiting:

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018