Finding resources for sexual assault, domestic violence survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now morning anchor Jennifer Griswold was joined by three Methodist sexual assault and domestic violence experts for a Facebook Live forum on Tuesday.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and Tuesday is the month's day of action.

The conversation focused on care and treatment for survivors.

If you or someone you know needs treatment, the experts recommend calling/visiting:

WCA 24/7 hotline: 402-345-7273

Heartland Family Services: (800) 523-3666

https://bestcare.org/specialties/sexual-assault-and-domestic-violence

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.