Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: Fallen marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:31:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan Page will be laid to rest on Friday.

RELATED: "We’re grieving together": Mourners say a final farewell to Cpl. Page at public visitation

His funeral starts at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Afterward, Corporal Page will be buried with full military honors at Omaha National Cemetery.

Watch the funeral and burial live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018