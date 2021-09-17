LIVE: Fallen marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan Page will be laid to rest on Friday.

His funeral starts at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Afterward, Corporal Page will be buried with full military honors at Omaha National Cemetery.

