LIVE: Funeral for Creighton Baseball staffer Christopher Gradoville

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, Creighton Baseball staffer Christopher Gradoville was shot to death at a rental home when he arrived to perform maintenance.

Today, at the Sokol Arena on Creighton University's campus, friends, family and the community are gathering to say goodbye at his funeral.

Gradoville's family released a statement on Thursday:

"There are no words to describe the shock and sadness our family has felt since Chris was suddenly and tragically taken from us. Chris was the most generous, loving person whose energy could light up a room and bring people from all walks of life together. While grinning from ear to ear, his smile and big bear hugs made you feel safe and secure. We’re desperately going to miss those hugs. We’re also going to miss watching Chris live out his dream on and off the baseball field.

Being part of the Creighton community meant the world to Chris. The players, coaches and staff were family to him. Baseball was his first love that ironically led him to his greatest love — his wife Nikki. Married for nine years, they were each other’s best friend and biggest cheerleader, pushing the other to dream big, love big, and make a positive, meaningful impact on the community. Born and raised in Omaha, Chris was extremely proud of his roots and told anyone who would listen. He was a son, brother, uncle and friend who was beloved by many. We’re thankful for the outpouring of love and support during this heartbreaking time, and kindly ask for privacy as we try to navigate a life without our favorite person."

