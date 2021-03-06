Funeral service held for Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A funeral service was held for Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman on Saturday.

Hoffman died of glioblastoma earlier this week.

Andy's son, Jack, made national news when the then 7-year-old who battles brain cancer ran for a touchdown in Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.

Then Andy was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2020.

Team Jack is a registered non-profit organization that raises money to fund impactful pediatric brain cancer research and works to create national awareness for the disease.

