Gov. Pillen announces Carolyn Bosn as new state senator, replacing Geist

Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 06, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist announced she is resigning from the Legislatureto devote more time to her Lincoln mayoral race.

Her replacement is Carolyn Bosn, a Columbus native and Nebraska attorney.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced his appointee to replace Geist. Typically, there is a public application period when a state senator is appointed, but Geist announced her intention to resign on Wednesday. Pillen immediately shared that he would announce his choice to replace her on Thursday.

