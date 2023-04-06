Gov. Pillen announces Carolyn Bosn as new state senator, replacing Geist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist announced she is resigning from the Legislatureto devote more time to her Lincoln mayoral race.

Her replacement is Carolyn Bosn, a Columbus native and Nebraska attorney.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced his appointee to replace Geist. Typically, there is a public application period when a state senator is appointed, but Geist announced her intention to resign on Wednesday. Pillen immediately shared that he would announce his choice to replace her on Thursday.

