Reynolds: Iowa on track to open vaccinations to all on April 5

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talked about the state’s ongoing fight against COVID-19. After speaking with the White House regarding vaccine supply in the coming weeks, she said the state is still on track to open vaccinations to all Iowans on Monday, April 5.

Reynolds said the state believes April 5 will be a good time to launch the less-restrictive vaccination phase as the majority of Iowans who are 65 and older and those who are crucial members of infrastructure will have already been vaccinated. Increased vaccine production projections are another factor.

For Iowans who are struggling to make rent, mortgage and utility payments, help is on the way.

Reynolds and Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, talked about rent and mortgage assistance programs that will be launching in the near future.

The programs break down as follows:

Rent ASSISTANCE

Past Due Payments: for costs incurred no earlier than March 13, 2020.

Future Payments: up to three months of assistance at a time.

Eligible Households

Renter households with incomes of no more than 80% of Area Median Income .

. One or more individuals in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits.OR has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak.

The household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability which may include a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice.

Ineligible Households

Renter households that have incomes above 80% of Area Median Income .

. Renter households in which no household members qualify for unemployment benefits at time of application or the household has not experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak.

Households which cannot provide all required documentation.

Renter households with sublet or sublease arrangements.

Homeowner households.

MORTGAGE PAYMENT ASSISTANCE

Mortgage assistance for up to four months (this can include up to two months in arrears) beginning with April 1, 2020 mortgage payment, ($3,600 maximum).

Eligibility

Current homeowners

At risk of foreclosure due to a documented COVID-19-related loss of income on or after March 13, 2020

Household income may not exceed: 80% Area Median Income (AMI) at time of application

Required Documentation

Pay stub or other documentation prior to and after loss of income

Latest mortgage statement

More details about the program, including how to get legal advice if you’re facing foreclosure or eviction, can be found on the state’s website at https://www.iowafinance.com/about/covid-19-ifa-recovery-assistance/ .

Renters in need of assistance in Polk County and Des Moines will need to apply with their local governments. More information about those programs can be found at https://www.impactcap.org/ .

