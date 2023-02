LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is announcing the introduction of a major mentoring initiative in Lincoln on Monday.

Gov. Pillen is also declaring February as Nebraska Mentoring Month.

The governor will be joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state.

