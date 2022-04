LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts discussed a new partnership with Nebraska's community colleges to provide tuition reimbursement to children of State teammates.

He was joined by the State’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson and Southeast Community College President Dr. Paul Illich.

