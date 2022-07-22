LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday morning, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference to announce the new senator to represent District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature.

The appointee will officially be sworn in at the press conference.

The vacancy was created by Mike Flood's resignation, who was elected to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The appointee will serve until January 2025 for the District 19 legislative seat.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County.

