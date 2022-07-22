Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts announces new senator to represent District 19, replacing Rep. Flood

Pete Ricketts
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference.
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 11:02:15-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday morning, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference to announce the new senator to represent District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature.

The appointee will officially be sworn in at the press conference.

The vacancy was created by Mike Flood's resignation, who was elected to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The appointee will serve until January 2025 for the District 19 legislative seat.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County.

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018