LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen announce replacement for Sen. Hilgers' seat

Mike Hilgers
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska state Sen. Mike Hilgers, of Lincoln, speaks during debate in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers pushed a property tax package through another procedural vote and were expected to do the same for new abortion restrictions in the session's final days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Mike Hilgers
Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 11:02:47-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-elect Jim Pillen are holding a press conference to announce the appointment of a new senator to represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature.

The appointment is a replacement for Senator Mike Hilgers and becomes effective on Jan. 4. Hilgers has been elected to serve as Nebraska's next Attorney General.

District 21 is in Lancaster County.

