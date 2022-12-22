LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen announce replacement for Sen. Hilgers' seat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-elect Jim Pillen are holding a press conference to announce the appointment of a new senator to represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature.

The appointment is a replacement for Senator Mike Hilgers and becomes effective on Jan. 4. Hilgers has been elected to serve as Nebraska's next Attorney General.

District 21 is in Lancaster County.

