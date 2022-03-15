LIVE: Gov. Ricketts highlights initiative to address pandemic learning loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference encouraging the legislature to support families of students whose learning was disrupted during the pandemic.

Gov. Ricketts' budget recommendation for the initiative includes $60 million in Family-Directed Education Recovery Accounts for lower-income families.

The governor will be joined by Senator Joni Albrecht, who introduced LB 1240 to appropriate federal funds (ARPA) for the education recovery accounts.

Other advocates who support educational recovery will also make brief remarks.

