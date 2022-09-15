Watch Now
Gov. Ricketts highlights tax relief available to Nebraskans in press conference

FILE: Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke on Wednesday about how current labor data could impact future decisions about unemployment.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 15, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, State Senator Lou Ann Linehan and the Department of Revenue discussed tax relief available to Nebraskans as a result of LB 873 in a press conference Thursday.

LB 873 is the tax package Gov. Ricketts signed into law this spring which will deliver $3.4 billion of tax relief to Nebraskans through tax year 2027.

