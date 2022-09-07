LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds press conference on Nebraska's plan to expand high-speed internet access
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:00:17-04
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss the state's plans to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet.
Ricketts will be joined by members of the Connect Nebraska working group.
Watch live below or on our Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.