LIVE: Gov. Ricketts proclaims May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Ricketts is holding a press conference in Lincoln to proclaim May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska.

Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), will join the Governor to raise awareness of the need to provide children with supportive care.

