Gov. Ricketts, revenue committee discuss tax priorities
Nati Harnik/AP
Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference to discuss staffing at Nebraska’s hospitals.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 14:23:29-05
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference Thursday to discuss priority tax reforms for the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Ricketts was joined by Chairwoman Linehan along with members of the revenue committee.
Watch the press conference below.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.