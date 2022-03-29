Groundbreaking ceremony takes place for Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial is taking place in Papillion at SumTur Amphitheater.

The memorial will honor the 396 Nebraska military personnel who were Killed In Action (KIA) during the Vietnam War.

It will feature an honor wall bearing their names; a restored UH-1 Huey helicopter and rescue display; 11 obelisks creating a historical journey through the events of the Vietnam War; flag poles for the flags of the United States, POW/MIA, and five branches of the U.S. Military; benches and greenspace for reflection and rest; and technological enhancements to sustain the experience and viability of the memorial, according to the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation (NVVMF).

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, Governor Pete Ricketts, Meta Community Development Regional Manager Matt Sexton, Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins, Papillion Mayor David Black and Mick Wagoner of NVVMF will speak at the ceremony.

