OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh is hosting a Health and Human Services Committee meeting at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center.

The meeting is expected to include updates on the COVID assistance program and discussion on future COVID recovery assistance needs.

Watch below or on our station Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.