OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Dennis Pate and Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, Director of Animal Health, announced on Tuesday morning that female elephant, Kiki is expecting a large bundle of joy early next year. The zoo now has two baby elephants on the way.

Watch below or on our Facebook page .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.