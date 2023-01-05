LIVE: Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska's next governor
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 14:40:40-05
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Jim Pillen is being sworn in as Nebraska's next governor along with Joe Kelly, who will serve as the state's Lt. Governor.
Watch below, on Facebook or on our streaming apps.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.