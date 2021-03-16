Local doctors on rising mental health issues among teens during the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two mental health professionals held a virtual forum on Tuesday about the rise in mental health issues in teens amid the pandemic.

Dr. Matthew Gibson, a pediatrician with Methodist, and licensed mental health therapist Roxanne Wayne were guest speakers.

Both Gibson and Wayne said there has been an uptick in mental health concerns in teens and younger children during the last year.

Some signs of worsening mental health in teens include increased irritability and tiredness and a decreasing performance in academics.

Wayne said she works with students to develop coping strategies and problem solve. She added the biggest challenge while working at Omaha North has been incorporating students back to school after months of virtual learning.

Gibson added that schools provide more than education — they give students food security, social support and general stability. The absence of that can lead to more mental health issues in teens.

If mental health issues persist in teens, doctors may recommend medication to help treat the symptoms.

Both Gibson and Wayne suggest actively listening to children and teens and providing them an open environment to voice issues can help.

