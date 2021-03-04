Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local experts take part in forum discussing hidden bias

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
BIAS.PNG
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 17:15:24-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV morning anchor Jennifer Griswold joined local experts Thursday for a Facebook forum on hidden bias.

Included in the conversation were Michael Robinson with the Business Ethics Alliance, Joe Garcia with Fair Housing Center of NE-IA and Rev. Cynthia Lindenmeyer with Sacred Activism.

A one-hour special called Hidden Bias of Good People will be broadcast by our parent company on all E.W. Scripps stations Monday, airing on KMTV at 8 p.m.

Watch the Facebook forum below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018