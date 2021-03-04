Local experts take part in forum discussing hidden bias

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV morning anchor Jennifer Griswold joined local experts Thursday for a Facebook forum on hidden bias.

Included in the conversation were Michael Robinson with the Business Ethics Alliance, Joe Garcia with Fair Housing Center of NE-IA and Rev. Cynthia Lindenmeyer with Sacred Activism.

A one-hour special called Hidden Bias of Good People will be broadcast by our parent company on all E.W. Scripps stations Monday, airing on KMTV at 8 p.m.

Watch the Facebook forum below.

