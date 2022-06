OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, CEOs of United Way of the Midlands, and the Omaha Community Foundation are announcing recipients of the community grants program funded with the city's ARPA allocation.

A total of $15 million will be distributed to various non-profit organizations.

