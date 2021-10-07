Mayor Jean Stothert announces that Matt Kuhse will be new Omaha City Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that Interim City Attorney Matt Kuhse will be taking on the job in an official capacity. Kuhse served as the interim since Dec. 2020.

In a news release, the mayor's office said, "Kuhse has more than 20 years of legal and management experience, including 15 years as a Deputy Douglas County Attorney (2001-2016), and six years as Deputy City Attorney and City Prosecutor (2010· 2016). He is a 1998 graduate of Marquette University and earned a law degree from Creighton University in 2001. He was admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association in 2001."

Stothert explained the decision to appoint Kuhse.

"Matt has demonstrated excellent ability over the last ten months. He will lead our team of skilled and dedicated attorneys and legal staff with experience, trusted relationships, and respect," said Mayor Stothert. "I trust Matt's opinion and counsel and I look forward to working together."

Watch below or on our Facebook page:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.