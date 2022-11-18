Watch Now
Meet the new President and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

luis padilla.jpg
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM
luis padilla.jpg
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 11:50:59-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the new President and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium introduced himself during a press conference.

Luis R. Padilla, DVM, Dipl. ACZM succeeds Dennis Pate, who will retire. Pate attended the press conference and there were opening comments by Mogens Bay, Chairman of the Omaha Zoological Society Board of Directors.

Additionally, Dr. Padilla spoke about what brought him to Omaha and his past experience.

RELATED: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces next president and CEO; Dennis Pate to retire late this year

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

