Meet the new President and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the new President and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium introduced himself during a press conference.

Luis R. Padilla, DVM, Dipl. ACZM succeeds Dennis Pate, who will retire. Pate attended the press conference and there were opening comments by Mogens Bay, Chairman of the Omaha Zoological Society Board of Directors.

Additionally, Dr. Padilla spoke about what brought him to Omaha and his past experience.

