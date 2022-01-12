Meet the newest member of the pach(yderm), Henry Doorly Zoo's newest baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, 3 News Now catches a live look at the African elephant calf born to Kiki and Callee last week at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Take a look at the herd in the Family Elephant Quarters.

On Tuesday, Dennis Pate, Henry Doorly Zoo's president and CEO, gave information about the five-day old calf, whose name has not yet been formally announced yet. It is a female calf that may have been born a bit prematurely due to its small size.

Pate confirmed that Claire the elephant is pregnant with a calf of her own, and said the baby could arrive anywhere as soon as two days to two weeks from today.

But, before Kiki's calf is upstaged

