Live music lineup announced for 5th Annual Porchfest OMA festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is home to a lot of great musicians. This October, the 5th Annual Porchfest OMA will highlight the talent of Heartland buskers and bands across 10 stages and six porches in the metro.

Event organizers said, “The 5th Annual Porchfest OMA is Sunday, October 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will take place on 10 stages including Yates Community Center, the neighborhood market stage, six porches, a poetry porch, and an open mic porch in Omaha’s Gifford Park Neighborhood located at 33rd & California Street.”

The festival will feature food, drinks, activities and is free to attend.

This year’s list of performers:

All Young Girls Are Machine Guns

Matt Cox & the Marauders

The Prairie Gators

The Wildwoods

Midwest Dilemma

Bach Mai

Diego Danger

Mr. E & the Stringless Kite

Jeremy Mercy & the Rapture Orphans

The Bedrock

Bad Country

Wooden Music

Kristen Taylor

Scott Severin

Ebba Rose

Topher Booth

Corey & Carrie Ann

Matt Cronin

Josh Watson

Brikwondo

Other information:

Beer garden at California Bar next to/overlooking the market stage.

Food and drink available for purchase from local food trucks and neighborhood vendors.

Free family activities at Yates Community Center and the market stage.

Free parking available at the Duchesne Academy parking lot at 36th & California Street.

Poetry porch hosted by Zedeka Poindexter

Open mic porch hosted by Aly Peeler

