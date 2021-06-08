Live music returns to the Florence Senior Home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After a 15-month hiatus, live music is back at the Florence Senior Home.

Concerts were canceled for over a year due to COVID, but with Douglas County COVID rates being below five percent for two weeks, they were allowed to come back.

Activities director Jen Smith says the music brings back memories and joy to residents, who have been clamoring for the merrymakers singers to return.

“It's been on the calendar and every single day, residents ask me 'Are they still able to come? Are they still able to come'? And I say, 'Yes, they're still coming," Smith said.

Concerts will now go on a monthly schedule at the home. Resident karaoke nights are also coming back soon.

