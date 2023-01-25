Mutual of Omaha breaks ground for new downtown skyscraper Wednesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The groundbreaking for the newest Mutual of Omaha skyscraper has begun.

When the skyscraper is finished, it will be a 44-story building and have 800,000 square feet. It will be the tallest building in Nebraska and surrounding states, sitting at 43 feet taller than the First National Bank tower.

The skyscraper will cost $600 million and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Watch the groundbreaking below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.