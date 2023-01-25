Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mutual of Omaha breaks ground for new downtown skyscraper Wednesday afternoon

Mutual Of Omaha
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Mutual of Omaha tower is seen in Midtown near 35th and Farnam Street on Oct. 16, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Mutual Of Omaha
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:48:12-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The groundbreaking for the newest Mutual of Omaha skyscraper has begun.

When the skyscraper is finished, it will be a 44-story building and have 800,000 square feet. It will be the tallest building in Nebraska and surrounding states, sitting at 43 feet taller than the First National Bank tower.

The skyscraper will cost $600 million and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Watch the groundbreaking below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018