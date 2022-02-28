Nebraska hospital leaders discuss continuing impacts of COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Although Nebraska has seen a drop in cases and hospitalizations, the Nebraska Hospital Association says that hospitals and healthcare workers are still facing challenges as a result of the pandemic.

This press conference features hospital leaders who will share the latest information from their facilities related to staffing, patient care and how area healthcare workers are coping both mentally and physically.

Speakers on the call include:

Kevin Miller, President, CHI Lakeside and Midlands Hospitals, Omaha/Papillion

Jessica Fisher, CEO, Tri Valley Health System, Cambridge

Megan Connelly, Vice President of Community Pediatrics and Child Health, Children’s Physicians, Omaha

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

Watch below or on Facebook:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.