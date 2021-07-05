Nebraska Medicine trauma doctor talks fireworks injuries
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 13:43:49-04
OMAHA, Neb — On Monday, Dr. Zach Bauman, the trauma medical director with Nebraska Medicine addressed injuries related to fireworks accidents and took questions from the press.
Watch below or on our Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.