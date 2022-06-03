Nebraska nurses talk about violence in our hospitals

LINCOLN. NEB. (KMTV) — The American Hospital Association recognizes June 3 as a national day of awareness to end violence in hospitals.

Nebraska nurses and others on the front lines are speaking about increasing trends of violence in our hospitals. They say the goal is to shed light on this sensitive topic and increase awareness of this troubling issue.

Speakers on the call include:

Dr. Lisa Vail, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President of Patient Care Services and System Chief Nursing Officer, Bryan Health, Lincoln

Alex Wilkerson, RN, Emergency Room Clinical Director, Great Plains Health, North Platte

Nicole Thorell, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington

Jeff Farmer, System Director Public Safety, Methodist Health System, Omaha

Jeremy Nordquist, MPA, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

