LIVE: New Omaha fire chief is being sworn in; Kathy Bossman is the first female fire chief for the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kathy Bossman is being sworn in as the new City of Omaha fire chief.

She was appointed by Mayor Jean Stothert on March 16 and will take over from Chief Dan Olsen, who is retiring.

"This position requires superior operational experience, finance and personnel management, and leadership and trust within the fire department and in the community," said Mayor Stothert when she appointed Bossman.

Watch below or on Facebook:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.