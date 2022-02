OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Watch the City Council discussion about the Omaha Public Library below or on Facebook.

Back at city council today to see what the council will decided with the rental agreements to move the downtown library. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/qeQCyhWB1l — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) February 1, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.