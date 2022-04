OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert delivered her annual State of the City address on Friday afternoon in the city's legislative chambers.

Following her speech, the mayor spoke with the press. 3 News Now was there and will bring your more in our evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.