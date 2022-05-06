Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert presents 2022 Neighborhood Grants

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert presented the 2022 Neighborhood Grants on Friday.

Stothert has awarded grants to Omaha neighborhood associations each year since 2014, totaling over $550,000.

“The Neighborhood Grants program encourages innovation and collaboration,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “We have funded many worthwhile projects including community gardens, neighborhood park improvements, pantries, public art, youth recreation, and neighborhood activities that promote community pride and encourage participation in neighborhood activities.”

